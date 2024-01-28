Wrapmanager Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.44 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

