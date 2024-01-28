Wrapmanager Inc. Has $381,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTI opened at $29.66 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

