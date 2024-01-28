Wrapmanager Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

