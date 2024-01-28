Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

HLIO stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

