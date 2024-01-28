Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,515 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.