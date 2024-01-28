Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

DH stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

