Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

