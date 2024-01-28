Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.