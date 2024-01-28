Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 270 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

