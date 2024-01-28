Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,081 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Neogen by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Neogen by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.