Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

