Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

