Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

XEL stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

