Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.70 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.