XML Financial LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.48. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

