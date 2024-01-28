XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWD stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.