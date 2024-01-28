XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

