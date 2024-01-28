XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

IBM stock opened at $187.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

