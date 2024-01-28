XML Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

