XML Financial LLC Has $18.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWB stock opened at $268.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

