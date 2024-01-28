XML Financial LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

