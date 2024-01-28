XML Financial LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,637,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $601.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $648.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.28 and a 200-day moving average of $529.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

