XML Financial LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,690 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000.

Get Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DJIA opened at $22.10 on Friday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.