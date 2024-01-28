XML Financial LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $96.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.