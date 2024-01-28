XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $146.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.32. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.