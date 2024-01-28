XML Financial LLC Invests $2.26 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,217,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 166,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.17 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

