XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

