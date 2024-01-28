XML Financial LLC Purchases 52,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

