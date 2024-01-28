XML Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $87.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

