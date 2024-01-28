XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

V stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.85.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

