XML Financial LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 907,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.41.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

