XML Financial LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

