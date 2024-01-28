XML Financial LLC Sells 832 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

