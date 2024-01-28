Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOSWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

