xSUSHI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,127.94 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $10,127.94 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

