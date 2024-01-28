Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of YAMCY opened at $22.23 on Friday. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

