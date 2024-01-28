Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $69.53 on Friday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.