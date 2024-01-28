Zacks Research Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $276.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

