Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.69. The stock had a trading volume of 982,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.