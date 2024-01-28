ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.63

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $10.23. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,972 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.
ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
