ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.63

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $10.23. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,972 shares changing hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZIVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZIVO Free Report ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

