ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $10.23. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,972 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.
ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About ZIVO Bioscience
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
