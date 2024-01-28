ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $10.23. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,972 shares traded.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZIVO Free Report ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.