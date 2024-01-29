1,114,577 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,114,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of LCID opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

