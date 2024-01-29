1,177 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $201.80 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

