16,521 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,013. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

