188,054 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 188,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,654. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.