23,875 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

