250,087 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

