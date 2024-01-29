2Xideas AG Grows Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 960,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.