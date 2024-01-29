2Xideas AG Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

2Xideas AG lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.96. The stock had a trading volume of 305,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,436. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

