2Xideas AG Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

2Xideas AG trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,398 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.3% of 2Xideas AG's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 2Xideas AG's holdings in KLA were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 213,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,693. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $569.31 and its 200-day moving average is $513.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

